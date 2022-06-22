ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt cancels weapon licences ahead of by-elections

Recorder Report 22 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sohail Chaudhry said that the Punjab government has canceled all weapon licenses till the conclusion of by-polls in Punjab.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the senior police officer said that a complete ban will be ensured for carrying and display of weapons and those found violating the decision would be dealt iron handed. “All weapon licenses will remain cancel till the conclusion of by-polls in Punjab,” he said, adding that police’s operation against illegal weapon holders was ongoing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

police Punjab government by elections Sohail Chaudhry weapon licences

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt cancels weapon licences ahead of by-elections

Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Economic recovery: PM signals announcement of more tough decisions

ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

Stability largely depends on emerging macroeconomic dynamics: SBP

FSR for CY21 unveiled: Financial system has performed well: SBP

Palm oil import sans from Indonesia: FBR abolishes 2pc additional duty

US firm offers coal supply on credit

Revenue collection target may be raised to Rs7.42trn

10pc RD imposed on motor spirit’s import till 30th

Read more stories