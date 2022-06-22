Punjab govt cancels weapon licences ahead of by-elections

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sohail Chaudhry said that the Punjab government has canceled all weapon licenses till the conclusion of by-polls in Punjab.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the senior police officer said that a complete ban will be ensured for carrying and display of weapons and those found violating the decision would be dealt iron handed. “All weapon licenses will remain cancel till the conclusion of by-polls in Punjab,” he said, adding that police’s operation against illegal weapon holders was ongoing.

