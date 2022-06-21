ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.99%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.13%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.61%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.62%)
TREET 28.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.8%)
TRG 74.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.34%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.02%)
WAVES 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 16.7 (0.4%)
BR30 15,042 Increased By 177.1 (1.19%)
KSE100 41,895 Increased By 117.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,000 Increased By 45.8 (0.29%)
Jun 21, 2022
World

Japan’s PM calls for precise measures to combat surging prices

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on Tuesday for fresh targeted measures that could help households and businesses withstand some of the pain from surging prices, such as rising electricity costs.

The move comes as a weak yen and higher raw material costs have put pressure on households, retailers and the agricultural sector, creating a headache for ruling party politicians facing an upper house election next month.

The government will take “even more precise measures” to address goods that are seeing price surges, Kishida said at the opening meeting of a government taskforce to respond to price rises and boost wages.

Japan to attend NATO summit for first time

“We’ll pay close attention to price trends of food, grains and energy that are directly linked to daily life and their impact on the economy,” he said, Measures proposed by Kishida included steps to stimulate efficient energy usage by consumers and businesses and support for agricultural producers to reduce their production costs.

Separately, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that nothing had been decided about the size and timing of any new government measures.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

