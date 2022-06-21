Enforcement of new NAB law: Cases against Zardari, Faryal adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday adjourned mega money laundering and Park Lane cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and others following the request of the defence counsel to adjourn the trial of these cases till the enforcement of the new NAB law recently passed by the parliament.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, hearing the cases against Zardari, his sister, and others adjourned its hearing till July 14 after the defense counsel requested the court to adjourn it till the enforcement of the new NAB law.

During the hearing, the defense counsel told the court that the government is going to enforce the new NAB law. He requested the court that the case may be adjourned till the enforcement of the new law.

The Court approved the defense counsel’s request and adjourned the hearing of both the cases till July 14.

During the hearing, the associate of Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s lead counsel as well as lawyers of the other accused filed separate applications seeking one-day exemption from appearing before it which the court has approved.

The NAB prosecutor Usman Masood, defence counsel Arshad Tabrez and associate of Zardari’s lead counsel Barrister Shiraz appeared before the court.

The NAB had nominated Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majid, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Taha Raza, Arif Khan, Muhammad Umair, Syed Hussain Faisal Shah Jamote, Azam Wazir Khan, Nimr Majid, Mustafa Z Majid, Ali Kemal Malik, M Younas Kudwavi, Zain Malik, Haji Haroon, Khawaja Muhammad Salman Younus, Pir Darvesh Khan, Imran Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Bilal Shaikh, in the supplementary reference filed in connection with mega-money laundering case.

Those who were nominated by the NAB in the supplementary reference filed in connection with the Park Lane case included, Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, director Park Lane Company, M/s Park Lane Estate (Private) Limited, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori director M/s Parthenon (Pvt.) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Pvt.) Limited, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the Companies Ordinance 1984, and Hussain Lawai, former president Arif Habib Bank, and the Summit Bank.

The other accused included Abdul Ghani Majid, shareholder/director Regent Service (Pvt.) Ltd multiple companies known as Omni Group, Khawaja Anwar Majid shareholder director Omni Group, Taha Raza public relationship manager Arif Habib Bank now Summit Bank, Farooq Abdullah area branch manager HBL, Uzair Naeem former AVP Summit Bank, M/s Tracom (Pvt.) Ltd through GM south-an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the companies office, Muhammad Saleem Faisal General Manager (GM) M/s Tracom (Pvt.) Limited, and Zahir Ismail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022