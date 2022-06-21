ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
Punjab’s 86pc population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Recorder Report 21 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: About 86 percent of the Punjab population has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus while 94 percent of the population has been administered at least one dose to prevent the virus.

This was revealed in a meeting, held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, here on Monday. Among others, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Director EPI Dr Mukhtar Awan, Deputy Secretary Vertical Programme Syeda Ramla and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the current situation of coronavirus and polio across the province came under discussion. The meeting was informed about the measures related to coronavirus and polio.

Addressing the meeting, Salman Rafique said: “Corona and polio situation in Punjab is being monitored continuously while corona vaccine is being administered in all government hospitals in the province”.

