ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KATI chief hopeful Pakistan will be removed from grey list

Recorder Report 21 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Salman Aslam, President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), has expressed gratification over the possibility of Pakistan being removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). He said that the government of Pakistan and the military leadership had worked out a comprehensive strategy that was commendable.

Pakistan proved that it is a peaceful country that promotes peace and brotherhood despite all the problems by fulfilling the FATF’s 27 conditions initially and then further additional conditions, as well.

He said that it was worrisome that the FATF did not immediately remove Pakistan from the grey list and made the decision conditional to the report after the visit of its team to Pakistan and taking review of the situation. The move suggests that the enemy is still lobbying, he said.

President KATI said that the threat to Pakistan has not been averted yet. The visit of the FATF team to Pakistan in October this year is of utmost importance. The next president of FATF is of Indian descent.

Salman Aslam said that the government and all institutions should be careful to thwart the conspiracy of the enemy. He said that India would do its utmost to prevent Pakistan from being removed from the grey list.

President KATI said that in such a scenario, all political parties and other stakeholders should pay attention to the visit of the FATF team keeping differences aside.

Salman Aslam hoped that soon Pakistan will be removed from the grey list after which the image of Pakistan globally will improve having a direct impact on the economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

business community government of pakistan military leadership FATF grey list FATF action plans KATI chief Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Pakistan industries

Comments

1000 characters

KATI chief hopeful Pakistan will be removed from grey list

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Stalled IMF programme: Revival ‘in a day or two’, insists Miftah

President refuses to sign NAB bill as well

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Europe may shift back to coal

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

Read more stories