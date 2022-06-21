KATI chief hopeful Pakistan will be removed from grey list

KARACHI: Salman Aslam, President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), has expressed gratification over the possibility of Pakistan being removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). He said that the government of Pakistan and the military leadership had worked out a comprehensive strategy that was commendable.

Pakistan proved that it is a peaceful country that promotes peace and brotherhood despite all the problems by fulfilling the FATF’s 27 conditions initially and then further additional conditions, as well.

He said that it was worrisome that the FATF did not immediately remove Pakistan from the grey list and made the decision conditional to the report after the visit of its team to Pakistan and taking review of the situation. The move suggests that the enemy is still lobbying, he said.

President KATI said that the threat to Pakistan has not been averted yet. The visit of the FATF team to Pakistan in October this year is of utmost importance. The next president of FATF is of Indian descent.

Salman Aslam said that the government and all institutions should be careful to thwart the conspiracy of the enemy. He said that India would do its utmost to prevent Pakistan from being removed from the grey list.

President KATI said that in such a scenario, all political parties and other stakeholders should pay attention to the visit of the FATF team keeping differences aside.

Salman Aslam hoped that soon Pakistan will be removed from the grey list after which the image of Pakistan globally will improve having a direct impact on the economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022