Police torture of women protesters: Call for inclusion of civil society members in probe body

KARACHI: Human rights and political activists Sheema Kermani, Uzma Noorani, Mahnaz Rehman, Sarah Zaman, Sajida Baloch and Naghma Iqtidar have demanded the Sindh government to induct the human right bodies and civil society in an inquiry commission constituted for investigation of police action against women at assembly.

The activists expressing concern over the torture of women protest in police custody and demanded the Chief Minister Sindh to take action against involved police officials.

They strongly condemned the police for using abusive language for women protesters. They said women were protesting for the recovery of Baloch missing persons particularly two Baloch students studying in Karachi University.

The women leaders said it was a peaceful protest but police attacked and manhandled the women and arrested them. They said constitution provided the right of protest but police behaved them as they were anti-state elements.

The activists said Chief Minister took notice and constituted a committee for investigation and directed them to report within seven days. They said seven days dateline was over and committee did nothing. They said how a police committee can take action against policemen. They demanded the Sindh government to induct human right bodies and civil society in the investigation committee.

They said human right bodies and civil society will lodge protest if their demand were not fulfilled. They also demanded legislation in Sindh against forced disappearances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022