ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
ASC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
GGL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.91%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (7.97%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.21%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.35%)
TREET 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
TRG 73.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.75%)
UNITY 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
YOUW 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4%)
BR100 4,153 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.82%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -181.6 (-1.2%)
KSE100 41,879 Decreased By -262.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,000 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close lower on oil, crypto falls

AFP Updated 20 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed lower on Monday after a cautious trading session following falls in the prices of crude oil and cryptocurrency.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.74 percent, or 191.78 points, to end at 25,771.22, while the broader Topix index fell 0.92 percent, or 16.96 points, to end at 1,818.94.

“Shares opened higher following gains of the tech-rich US Nasdaq index on Friday,” Online Okasan Securities said, “but the collapse in oil and Bitcoin prices made investors wary.”

The Tokyo market was also weighed down by fears that interest rate hikes by central banks could trigger a global recession, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 134.90 yen in Asia, against 134.99 yen in New York on Friday.

Tokyo stocks close higher after US Fed hike

Oil-linked shares were lower, with energy developer Inpex plummeting 9.44 percent to 1,477 yen and smaller rival Idemitsu Kosan down 7.05 percent at 3,230 yen.

Construction machine maker Komatsu fell 5.00 percent to 3,015 yen.

But SoftBank Group jumped 3.02 percent to 4,933 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 0.90 percent to 69,100 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close lower on oil, crypto falls

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 131% YoY

Court grants PM Shehbaz permanent exemption from appearance in two court cases

Gas tariffs now under govt focus

To facilitate incoming passengers, FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

IMF delegation visits crisis-hit Sri Lanka with time running out

Implementation Agreement: Hubco urges govt not to withdraw IT exemption

Crypto industry gripped by anxiety as bitcoin wobbles near key $20,000 level

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

Read more stories