Fake housing schemes: KP NAB asks citizens to file applications

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the people cheated by illegal housing scheme’s management, companies, individuals to submit their complaints/compensation claims by July 20 for getting back their looted money.

According to an announcement of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the bureau was conducting investigations against Messers Qartaba Model Town, Peshawar, on the allegations of receiving money from the people by fraudulent means by promising them plots in aforementioned housing scheme.

The applications of complaints and compensation claims should be submitted to Deputy Director (Coordination), Investigation Wing,II, NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Phase V, Hayatabad, Peshawar.

The applications along with supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), authentic copies of original documents, payment receipts of the looted money, affidavit should be submitted to Deputy Director (Cooperation), Investigation Wing III,NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Phase V, Hayatabad, Peshawar within the stipulated time.