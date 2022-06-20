ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SIUT honours Dr Jaffer Naqvi

APP 20 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Rich tributes were paid to leading physician and nephrologist Dr. Ali Jaffer Naqvi at a memorial meeting organised by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). Dr. Naqvi — who was fondly considered the father of Nephrology, a specialised branch of renal treatment, in the country — had passed away in recent weeks.

Renowned doctors and medical experts from various parts of the world took part in memorial services along with their Pakistani counterpart to pay homage to a Pakistani doctor who placed the country on the global map of medical world. The proceedings began with the address of his daughter, who is a senior nephrologist from Chicago.

Speakers pointed out that due to his incomparable dedication and unrelenting determination, Dr. Naqvi established the first registry of dialysis patients in the country that has completed 14th year of its existence. Dialysis registry plays a crucial role in treatment of patients of the end stage renal disease.

SIUT Director Professor Adib Rizvi, who is a leading urologist of the country, also paid glowing tributes to his senior colleague and said Dr. Naqvi was instrumental in his career building. Surgeon Rizvi said late nephrologist, as a founder of establishing and developing the specialised field of Nephrology in Pakistani in medical institutions, had greatly contributed toward betterment of our health system.

The senior most nephrologist from New Delhi also paid rich tributes to Dr. Naqvi and lauded his splendid contributions for the promotion of health facilities in Pakistan.

SIUT physician Dr Jaffer Naqvi tributes nephrologist

Comments

1000 characters

SIUT honours Dr Jaffer Naqvi

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Govt may compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty for IMF deal: Imran Khan

President Alvi refuses to sign Election Amendment Bill

FM Bilawal reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to align economy with global standards

FBR chairman explains importance of increase in tax rates for salaried people

Read more stories