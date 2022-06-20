ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Pakistan

Educational institutions: IGP asks officers to arrest drug peddlers

APP 20 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has tasked the officers to tighten noose around peddlers supplying drugs in educational institutions.

He asked the force to launch a massive crackdown against drug dealers to curb drug supply to students. He was chairing a meeting here at Central Police office.

The Capital police chief also directed the officers to compile records after obtaining complete information about the refugees reside within the limits of the police station.

He directed that a safe parking system should be introduced in the city to curb the car and motorbike theft incidents, adding that strict actions should be taken against the vehicles using non-pattern number plates.

The IGP said meetings with traders, senior citizens and representatives from housing societies will be organized to enhance positive relations with the community.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan further directed to constitute special police teams to arrest the proclaimed offenders adding that effective patrolling should be ensured, besides increasing the number of Eagle Squad.

More investigation officers will be posted in police stations and the challan should be submitted within the stipulated time.

“Experienced officers of every rank from all over Pakistan should be brought on deputation in Islamabad Police”, he maintained.

He said DIG Operations will inspect the police stations every week, adding that the officers will visit the crime scene himself and registered the FIR.

IGP Islamabad instructed that the lists of the notorious criminals should be advertised on social media.

Homicide and Special Investigation Units will investigate on the basis of transparency, he said adding that no negligence or carelessness of any investigating officer or police officer will be tolerated at all.

The SPs will supervise patrols in their areas and will be solely responsible for authentication of each investigation.

