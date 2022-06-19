ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Pakistan

PR police hold periodic SRP video link conference

Recorder Report 19 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Superintendent Railway Police video link conference was held at Central Police Office Railways here on Saturday chaired by Inspector General Railways police Faisal Shahkar and discussed wide range agendas with them.

Comparative crime figures and analysis, under investigation/trial cases, court absconders and proclaimed offenders’ status, pending departmental cases/enquiries, enquiries on PM citizen portal, anti-encroachment operations, details of Ijlas-e-aam/orderly room conducted by SRP, and help centre/good work done by police staff were part of the agendas discussed on the meeting.

IGP hailed the working of good performing divisions, and advised the others to enhance the struggle in demonstrating good performance. DIG’s North and South Dr M Waqar Abbasi and Aga Muhammad Yousaf were also the part of the conference.

