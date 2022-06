LONDON: It is important Britain continues to show it is supporting Ukraine for the long haul, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, warning of a risk of “Ukraine fatigue” as the war drags on.

“The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true which is that Ukraine can win and will win,” Johnson told reporters on his arrival back in Britain from a visit to Kyiv.