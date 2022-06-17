ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.72%)
ASL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
AVN 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.12%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.9%)
FFL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.95%)
FNEL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.43%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.42%)
HUMNL 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.91%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.1%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (12.88%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
PRL 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.45%)
TELE 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TPL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.53%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
TREET 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.82%)
UNITY 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.54%)
WAVES 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.76%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.55%)
YOUW 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.11%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 64 (1.54%)
BR30 15,204 Increased By 278.9 (1.87%)
KSE100 42,251 Increased By 520.8 (1.25%)
KSE30 16,166 Increased By 228.2 (1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks waver at open; London loses ground

AFP 17 Jun, 2022

LONDON: European equities diverged in opening deals on Friday, with London falling after the Bank of England lifted interest rates to a 13-year high to tackle surging inflation.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.1 percent to 7,039.88 points, one day after the BoE lifted its key rate by a quarter-point to 1.25 percent – and also warned it could act more “forcefully” to combat persistent inflationary pressures.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.4 percent to 13,089.35 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 5,895.56.

European stocks post six straight days of losses

World equities had tanked Thursday as key central banks hiked interest rates in efforts to tame runaway inflation, actions that raised fears they could spark recessions.

Asian indices fell further on Friday after another hefty drop on Wall Street.

European stocks FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks waver at open; London loses ground

Exports up 27.89pc: Jul-May imports soar 44.51pc to $72.297bn YoY

US condemns anti-Islamic remarks, encourages India to promote respect for human rights

PTI’s ‘big show’ against price hike, inflation on 19th

Govt in talks with IMF on daily basis: Aisha

Local, foreign loans critical to meeting financial needs: Ahsan

Oil lower on demand concerns, but tight supply caps downside

Q2 FY21-22 QTA: Nepra okays Rs1.55/unit hike for Discos

Google’s Russian subsidiary submits bankruptcy declaration

Bilawal for economic engagement with India

Issuance of PIBs, Sukuks: MoF asks PD to coordinate with its Debt Wing

Read more stories