ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Moonis says cases against him will be withdrawn if he betrays Imran

Abdullah Mughal 17 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi has claimed that the money laundering cases initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against him and his family members would be withdrawn if he betrays Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

“If I tell the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) today that I will support you, all cases would be closed,” he said while speaking to the media after his appearance at FIA’s Temple Road office on Thursday where he appeared to record his statement in an alleged money laundering case registered on Tuesday.

He said the FIA, at the behest of the PML-N government, registered the FIR against him and his family members just to divert attention from the provincial budget which could not be passed despite the passage of two day owing to a deadlock between the treasury and opposition benches.

He said the FIA has given him a questionnaire. “However, the FIA’s purpose is not to conduct an investigation, but to arrest me,” he claimed and added that agency had not issued him a notice till date and that he told the agency he would appear again, if summoned. He said that all information regarding his finances was available in his tax returns.

Earlier in the day, Moonis arrived at the FIA office at around 8:30am and remained there for more than four hours. He also voluntarily appeared before the FIA on Wednesday evening to join the investigation, but he was sent back.

It may be mentioned that the FIA used to release press statements whenever a suspect is summoned to the agency in the sugar inquiry investigations but this time the agency did not release a single word and the spokesperson could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

On Tuesday, the FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle had booked Moonis, his father Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and PA Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and six others on charges of money laundering in an alleged sugar scam.

According to the FIR in which the state has been the complainant, the no-objection certificate for setting up the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills was issued in June 2007 when incumbent Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi was the Punjab chief minister, thus his “culpability will be determined during investigation”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan PMLN Moonis Elahi PMLQ

Comments

1000 characters

Moonis says cases against him will be withdrawn if he betrays Imran

PTI’s ‘big show’ against price hike, inflation on 19th

Exports up 27.89pc: Jul-May imports soar 44.51pc to $72.297bn YoY

Govt in talks with IMF on daily basis: Aisha

Local, foreign loans critical to meeting financial needs: Ahsan

IMF says didn’t ask Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC IPP deals

Q2 FY21-22 QTA: Nepra okays Rs1.55/unit hike for Discos

Bilawal for economic engagement with India

Rs5/unit power relief withdrawn

Q3FY22: E-banking transactions soar to Rs35.422trn

Issuance of PIBs, Sukuks: MoF asks PD to coordinate with its Debt Wing

Read more stories