Jun 16, 2022
South Africa batsman Markram out of India series after Covid

AFP 16 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: South Africa batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remaining two Twenty20 internationals against India after he tested positive for Covid at the start of the series.

Markram underwent seven days of quarantine but will not be able to play in the final two matches, said Cricket South Africa.

“The player is healthy and well and has been cleared to return home to also look after his mental and emotional wellbeing after isolation in a local facility as required when an individual tests positive on tour,” the statement said.

This is the first cricket series being played in India without the bubble restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. The tourists, with Temba Bavuma as captain, lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning their first two encounters.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock missed the second and third match due to a wrist injury but has made a “marked improvement” in his recovery.

Harshal, Chahal help India thrash South Africa in third T20

The two teams will play the fourth match on Friday in Rajkot.

