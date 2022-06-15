ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
ASL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 73.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.37%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.26%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.56%)
KOSM 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.46%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.79 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.26%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.24%)
TREET 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
TRG 76.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 52.6 (1.3%)
BR30 14,874 Increased By 75.3 (0.51%)
KSE100 41,476 Increased By 426.4 (1.04%)
KSE30 15,816 Increased By 159.3 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

WTO makes final push for trade deals, with eyes on defiant India

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

GENEVA: World Trade Organization members entered a tense final day of negotiations on Wednesday, with no certainty they would find consensus on any change to global trade rules and India adamant it would not yield on food, fisheries and vaccines.

During its June 12-15 ministerial conference, its first major meeting in over four years, the 164-member body is seeking to agree on a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a reduction of fishing subsidies, pledges on food security and the launch of an internal reform.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told the more than 100 ministers present that time was running out and that they should “go the extra mile” to converge on the full range of issues.

Delegates at the meeting said that India, which has a history of blocking multilateral trade deals, appeared far from ready to compromise.

That view was supported by comments Indian Commerce Minister Shri Piyush Goyal made in closed sessions and which New Delhi chose to publish.

India and South Africa and other developing countries have sought a waiver of intellectual property rights for vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for over a year, but faced opposition from several developed nations with major pharmaceutical producers.

A provisional deal between major parties - India, South Africa, the United States and the European Union - emerged in May, but drew criticism from campaign groups that it falls short of what is needed. Goyal echoed that view.

WTO chief warns of rocky road to deals amid ‘polycrisis’

“My own sense is that what we are getting is completely half baked and it will not allow us to make any vaccines,” he said.

The WTO has also pushed hard for a global deal to cut fishing subsidies, which would be only the second multilateral agreement since its creation 27 years ago and a demonstration of its relevance in an era of growing trade tensions.

Goyal, in comments to delegates, said India was a strong advocate of sustainability, but its fishing industry did not operate huge fleets and relied on small-scale and often poor fishers.

The minister said India and similar countries should be granted a 25-year transition period to phase out fishing subsidies, far longer than what most other WTO members have suggested.

To help bridge the gaps, some WTO members have already proposed to extend the meeting by further 24 hours.

India World Trade Organization India’s INDIA inflation

Comments

1000 characters

WTO makes final push for trade deals, with eyes on defiant India

PM says more cooperation with China is ‘win-win situation’

Pakistan's ambassador to US Masood Khan meets President Biden

We want to attract Gulf investment for Karachi: Sindh CM

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

FIA registers money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

China comes to our rescue in a big way

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Oil prices climb, but expected US interest rate hike looms

Read more stories