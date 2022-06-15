ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
President creating obstacles in country’s affairs: Khaqan

Fazal Sher 15 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice president and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday alleged that President Arif Alvi is creating obstacles in the country’s affairs.

Talking to media outside Accountability Court, he said that president of the country should facilitate the affairs of the country, instead of creating hurdles in it. “Today, the president has become an obstacle in the country’s affairs”, he said. “Is he (Arif Alvi) the president of a country or a member of his party?” he questioned. He said that his attitude is not only causing damage to the country but is also giving birth to bad traditions. He said that the president would have to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities.

Abbasi further said that the so-called system of accountability was taking its last breath. The PML-N leader said that he still believes that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be abolished. “The country’s affairs will not run until you have not abolished the NAB”, he said.

The former premier said that the former chairman NAB justice (former) Javed Iqbal needs to present himself for accountability as well as place his assets before the nation.

To a question, Abbasi said that former premier Imran Khan from the day one is telling “lies” before the nation. “His (Imran Khan’s) “lies” have destroyed the country’s economy,” he said, adding that Khan had signed an agreement with the International Money Fund (IMF) and then broken the agreement.

