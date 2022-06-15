Sindh budget: Rs152bn tagged for law, order

KARACHI: The Sindh government has earmarked Rs 152.08 billion for law and order in its budget for the financial year 2022-23. As per budget documents, the provincial government has proposed budgetary allocations of Rs. 141.12 billion under the head of non-development (CRE), as major chunk of Rs 109.96 billion has been allocated for police department, whereas around Rs 9.36 billion has been fixed for home department, Rs 5.55 billion for prisons, and Rs 16.31 billion for law and parliamentary affairs.

Similarly the government has allocated Rs 10.96 billion development budget for law and order, of which Rs 9.20 billion has been proposed for Home department (including police and jails) while the rest of Rs 1.76 billion has been tagged for law and parliamentary affairs.

Government of Sindh has established special police force in Sindh police with strength of 400 police personnel for protection of worship places of minorities. To overcome anti-terrorists activities in the province, the provincial government has provided/ shifted 22 posts of various designations along with provision under the Head of Account for establishment of a separate “Specialist Bomb Disposal Cadre” in Special Branch. It has also increased Rs. 200 million in feeding diet food charges for better diet of prisoners at district/ central prison and judicial lockups throughout the province.

Rs 10.96 billion development budget will be utilized for a number of projects. Construction of residential complex for officers/ officials of High Court of Sindh will be carried out with Rs.345.856 million. The budget includes conversion of Old Annexe Building into 12 Courts of Sindh High Court of Sindh with Rs.50 million. Construction of new women police stations in various districts of Sindh (one stop protection centre) Phase-I with Rs.185.410 million, establishment of forensic laboratory in Sindh at Karachi with Rs.1000 million, establishment of Sindh Safe Cities Project (Phase-I) with Rs.5000 million, construction of District Jails at Thatta for 250 Prisoners (Remaining /allied works) with Rs.175 million.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presenting budget for the FY-2022-23 at the Sindh Assembly here on Tuesday said that law and order has always remained one of the primary focuses of Government of Sindh. We are constantly trying our best to provide safe and protected environment to the people and it is our responsibility to protect the life and property of the people, he said.

Recently there have been few very unfortunate terrorist incidents across Karachi. There were three blasts in Karachi Sadder area and one suicide blast on the premises of University of Karachi killing four people including three Chinese nationals. These incidents have been extremely concerning for the Government of Sindh. Consequently, we have made significant improvements in intelligence analysis by actively engaging all law enforcement agencies. The government is trying its best to ensure that proactive measures are taken to counter the recent wave of terrorism, he said.

In acknowledgement of the sacrifices rendered by the Chinese nationals, killed in the recent Karachi University blast, Arts & Social Sciences Auditorium at University of Karachi will be named after the deceased Chinese, he said.

He said during the current financial year, several milestones were achieved. He said Rs. 500 million have been disbursed as compensation among families of Shuhada and injured personnel of security forces.

Around Rs.1 billion have been distributed among Police personnel and their families as financial assistance. During last three financial years modern weaponry at Rs. 2.274 billion has been procured for police department. 13 Crime Scene Units in investigation wing of Karachi Police have been established and 23 more are being established in other districts of Sindh. Engraving machines have been purchased for forensic department.

The Government of Sindh has established “Sindh Prison staff Training” Institute in Hyderabad for training and capacity building of Sindh’s Prison staff. For the next financial year 2022-23, the government of Sindh has provided funds amounting to Rs.57.578 million as Grant-in-Aid on account of Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners for provision of Legal Aid Services to Prisoners, Educational Services to Women Prisoners/ Juvenile Prisoners, providing fine (in cash) to those prisoners, who are unable to pay their fines, etc.

He said besides, construction of 10 additional barracks (each for 100 prisoners) at District Prison Malir, Karachi is under way. Other important initiatives of the department include: Construction of Hospital Block at District Prison Sanghar; construction of Psychiatric Ward at District Prison Malir Karachi; construction of Anti-Terrorism Courts in the premises of Central Prison Karachi; establishment of oversight committees in every district that will visit and report to IG Office.

