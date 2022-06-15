Markets
Shipping Intelligence
15 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 14, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 12-06-2022
OP-2 Al Disc High Gac Pakistan 13-06-2022
Salam II Speed Diesel Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 Ardmore Load Gac Pakistan 13-06-2022
Sealifter Naphtha Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Al Disc Wilhelmsen 12-06-2022
Shaffiah Chemical Ships Services
B-2/B-3 Fairchem Load East Wind Shipping
Kiso Ethanol Company 13-06-2022
B-9/B-8 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Antwerp Container Lines Pakistan 12-06-2022
B-11/B-12 TM Disc Soya Indus Shipping 31-05-2022
Lustrous Bean Seeds Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 Swan Load Ocean 12-06-2022
Rice Services
Nmb-1 Zeid Load N.S Shipping 01-06-2022
Rice Lines
Nmb-1 Al Load Al Faizan 04-06-2022
Naeemi 2 Rice International
Nmb-1 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 02-06-2022
Sabri Straw Company
Nmb-2 Al Load General N. Shipping 28-05-2022
Danish 1 Cargo Lines
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 Dolphin Load Ocean World 09-06-2022
21 Rice Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25 Tomini Load Gac 13-06-2022
Felicity Cement Pakistan
B-28/B-29 Northern Disc. Load Hapag lloyd 13-06-2022
Dexterity Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco 14-06-2022 Disc. Load Cosco Shipping
Antwerp Container Lines Pakistan
M.T 14-06-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shalamar Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sunrise 14-06-2022 D/54000 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Yantian Express 14-06-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Long Beach
Trader 14-06-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt, Ltd
OEL 14-06-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Kedarnath Shipping Company
Pu To Hai 14-06-2022 L/55000 Clinkers Sea Trade
Shipping
PS Queen 14-06-2022 L/26000 Molasses Trans Maritime
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed Pvt, Ltd
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Lahore 14-06-2022 Tanker -
Juist 14-06-2022 General Cargo -
Diyala 14-06-2022 Container Ship -
Msc
Sarya III 14-06-2022 Container Ship -
Cma Cgm
Berlioz 14-06-2022 Container Ship -
CNC Dream 14-06-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
