ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 15 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 14, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     12-06-2022
OP-2              Al             Disc High      Gac Pakistan       13-06-2022
                  Salam II       Speed Diesel   Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              Ardmore        Load           Gac Pakistan       13-06-2022
                  Sealifter      Naphtha        Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Al             Disc           Wilhelmsen         12-06-2022
                  Shaffiah       Chemical       Ships Services
B-2/B-3           Fairchem       Load           East Wind Shipping
                  Kiso           Ethanol        Company            13-06-2022
B-9/B-8           Cosco          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping
                  Antwerp        Container      Lines Pakistan     12-06-2022
B-11/B-12         TM             Disc Soya      Indus Shipping     31-05-2022
                  Lustrous       Bean Seeds     Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         Swan           Load           Ocean              12-06-2022
                                 Rice           Services
Nmb-1             Zeid           Load           N.S Shipping       01-06-2022
                                 Rice            Lines
Nmb-1             Al             Load           Al Faizan          04-06-2022
                  Naeemi 2       Rice           International
Nmb-1             Al             Load Wheat     Latif Trading      02-06-2022
                  Sabri          Straw          Company
Nmb-2             Al             Load General   N. Shipping        28-05-2022
                  Danish 1       Cargo           Lines
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Dolphin        Load           Ocean World        09-06-2022
                   21            Rice           Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25         Tomini         Load           Gac                13-06-2022
                  Felicity       Cement         Pakistan
B-28/B-29         Northern       Disc. Load     Hapag lloyd        13-06-2022
                  Dexterity      Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco             14-06-2022     Disc. Load                    Cosco Shipping
Antwerp                          Container                     Lines Pakistan
M.T               14-06-2022     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
Shalamar                                                       Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sunrise           14-06-2022     D/54000 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Yantian Express   14-06-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Long Beach
Trader            14-06-2022     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt, Ltd
OEL               14-06-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
Kedarnath                                                    Shipping Company
Pu To Hai         14-06-2022     L/55000 Clinkers                   Sea Trade
                                                                     Shipping
PS Queen          14-06-2022     L/26000 Molasses              Trans Maritime
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed                                                          Pvt, Ltd
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Lahore        14-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
Juist             14-06-2022     General Cargo                              -
Diyala            14-06-2022     Container Ship                             -
Msc
Sarya III         14-06-2022     Container Ship                             -
Cma Cgm
Berlioz           14-06-2022     Container Ship                             -
CNC Dream         14-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Sindh presents deficit budget

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels

Read more stories