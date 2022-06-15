KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 14, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 12-06-2022 OP-2 Al Disc High Gac Pakistan 13-06-2022 Salam II Speed Diesel Pvt. Ltd OP-3 Ardmore Load Gac Pakistan 13-06-2022 Sealifter Naphtha Pvt. Ltd B-1 Al Disc Wilhelmsen 12-06-2022 Shaffiah Chemical Ships Services B-2/B-3 Fairchem Load East Wind Shipping Kiso Ethanol Company 13-06-2022 B-9/B-8 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping Antwerp Container Lines Pakistan 12-06-2022 B-11/B-12 TM Disc Soya Indus Shipping 31-05-2022 Lustrous Bean Seeds Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 Swan Load Ocean 12-06-2022 Rice Services Nmb-1 Zeid Load N.S Shipping 01-06-2022 Rice Lines Nmb-1 Al Load Al Faizan 04-06-2022 Naeemi 2 Rice International Nmb-1 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 02-06-2022 Sabri Straw Company Nmb-2 Al Load General N. Shipping 28-05-2022 Danish 1 Cargo Lines ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Dolphin Load Ocean World 09-06-2022 21 Rice Pvt. Ltd B-24/B-25 Tomini Load Gac 13-06-2022 Felicity Cement Pakistan B-28/B-29 Northern Disc. Load Hapag lloyd 13-06-2022 Dexterity Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cosco 14-06-2022 Disc. Load Cosco Shipping Antwerp Container Lines Pakistan M.T 14-06-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Shalamar Shipping Corp. ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sunrise 14-06-2022 D/54000 Mogas Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Yantian Express 14-06-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Long Beach Trader 14-06-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt, Ltd OEL 14-06-2022 D/L Container East Wind Kedarnath Shipping Company Pu To Hai 14-06-2022 L/55000 Clinkers Sea Trade Shipping PS Queen 14-06-2022 L/26000 Molasses Trans Maritime ============================================================================= Ship Sailed Pvt, Ltd ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Lahore 14-06-2022 Tanker - Juist 14-06-2022 General Cargo - Diyala 14-06-2022 Container Ship - Msc Sarya III 14-06-2022 Container Ship - Cma Cgm Berlioz 14-06-2022 Container Ship - CNC Dream 14-06-2022 Tanker - =============================================================================

