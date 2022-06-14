FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari left for Iran on Tuesday on his first official visit at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dr. Amir Abdollahian.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold a detailed exchange of views with his Iranian counterpart on all areas of mutual interest. He will also call on the president of Iran and meet other dignitaries, a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Bilawal’s visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. The last meeting between the two foreign ministers was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on 26 May 2022, it added.

2-day visit starts today: Bilawal to take up trade, power supply with Iranian FM

"The two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and facilitation of Zaireen.

"They will also review regional security situation with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as combating Islamophobia," the statement added.

The FO said that the two neighbors enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages.

"These fraternal relations have been further strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges. The two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022."