ANL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
AVN 72.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
KEL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
KOSM 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PRL 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
TELE 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TREET 27.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 75.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.32%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -20 (-0.5%)
BR30 14,515 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.44%)
KSE100 40,694 Decreased By -186 (-0.45%)
KSE30 15,502 Decreased By -65.7 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

  • Both sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties
BR Web Desk 14 Jun, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari left for Iran on Tuesday on his first official visit at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dr. Amir Abdollahian.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold a detailed exchange of views with his Iranian counterpart on all areas of mutual interest. He will also call on the president of Iran and meet other dignitaries, a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Bilawal’s visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. The last meeting between the two foreign ministers was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on 26 May 2022, it added.

2-day visit starts today: Bilawal to take up trade, power supply with Iranian FM

"The two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and facilitation of Zaireen.

"They will also review regional security situation with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as combating Islamophobia," the statement added.

The FO said that the two neighbors enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages.

"These fraternal relations have been further strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges. The two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022."

Pakistan Iran Bilawal

Comments

1000 characters

FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

Punjab budget 2022-23: PA pandemonium prevents budget presentation

Power sector: ECC approves Rs50bn as advance against subsidy claims

KP govt presents Rs1,332bn budget

KP makes historic Rs319.2bn ADP allocation

‘Average tariff of all Discos be notified as uniform tariff’

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

Banks asked to close govt accounts with zero balance

PTA to revise MTR downward next month

KP budget: 15pc increase in salaries, pensions

Read more stories