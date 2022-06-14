ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
Pakistan

Punjab PA: PTI awards tickets for by-polls on 20 seats

Recorder Report 14 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday announced party tickets for by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats that became vacant after the de-seating of defecting PTI provincial legislators.

The by-elections on the general seats will be held on July 17. The party’s parliamentary board allotted the tickets to the following candidates for MPA seats: Shabbir Awan for PP-07 constituency, Hassan Aslam for PP-83, Irfan Niazi for PP-90, Ali Afzal Sahi for PP-97, Mian Mohammad Azam for PP-125, Mohammad Nawaz Bharwana for PP-127, Khurram Virk for PP-140, Mian Akram Usman for PP-158, Atif Chaudhry for PP-167, Nawaz Awan for PP-168 and Major Sarwar (retd) for PP-202.

Moreover, the PTI ticket for the PP-217 constituency has been awarded to Zain Qureshi, PP-224 to Amir Iqbal Shah, PP-228 ticket to Izzat Javed Khan, PP-272 to Muazzim Jatoi, PP-273 to Yasir Jatoi, PP-282 to Qaisar Abbas and PP-288 to Saifuddin Khosa. As per the party sources, the party tickets for PP-170 in Lahore and PP-237 in Bahawalnagar are likely to be announced within the next few days. It may be mentioned that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 dissident members of the PTI who had voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the Punjab chief minister’s election.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

