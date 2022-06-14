‘No deadlock between PPP and PML-N on cabinet formation’

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab and parliamentary leader Pakistan Peoples’ Party Syed Hassan Murtaza said on Monday that there was no deadlock between the PPP and the PML-N on the cabinet formation.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, he showed his concerns over the failure of Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for not playing the role of custodian.

He said former president Asif Zardari would leave the city at the earliest. However, he would hold important political meetings in the days to come. He has predicted a fight during the upcoming by elections in Punjab, adding that Zardari would monitor election in the province.

He further said the allied have majority in the house and it would get it through. The Punjab government would provide relief to the people in every sector, including agriculture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022