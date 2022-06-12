Shaheen Muslim Town: Pesco, SNGPL asked to end unjust power, gas load-shedding

PESHAWAR: A joint meeting of all political and social organisations of Shaheen Muslim Town held on Saturday in the hujra of former Nazim Tariq Matin against unjust load-shedding of gas and electricity in Shaheen Muslim Town and vowed to continue struggle for solution of problems.

Participants of the meeting asked the Pesco and SNGPL to end the unjust load-shedding of gas and electricity immediately.

Power and gas supply remains disrupted for hours on a daily basis despite the fact the province producing both commodities more than its consumption.

The Pesco and SNGPL are sending inflated bills loaded with a number of taxes but not providing the facility to the consumers, he said, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed on all fronts as it lacked the capability to run the institutions let alone provide relief to the masses.

They voiced concerns against the government for making their lives miserable for not ensuring supply of electricity and gas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022