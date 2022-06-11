ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
US judge dismisses rape suit against football star Ronaldo

AFP 11 Jun, 2022

LOS ANGELES: A US district judge in Las Vegas has dismissed a rape lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, castigating the legal team behind the complaint.

Judge Jennifer Dorsey threw out the case brought by Kathryn Mayorga of Nevada, who alleged she was assaulted by the Portuguese soccer star in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

In a 42-page ruling released Friday, the judge accused Mayorga's attorneys of "abuses and flagrant circumvention of the proper litigation process" and said that as a result, "Mayorga loses her opportunity to pursue this case."

