Post office building at UAF

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and Pakistan Post inked an agreement for the establishment of the new building of the Post Office at UAF.

Under the supervision of Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, UAF Treasurer Umer Saeed Qadri and Chief Post Master Faisalabad, Faiz Ahmad Maiken inked the agreement.

The Chief Post Master stated that Pakistan Post is making all out efforts for the facilitation of general public. He assured that office will make utmost efforts to extend better facilitation for campus community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022