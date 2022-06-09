ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,799 Increased By 245.7 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,970 Increased By 93.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China May crude oil imports edge up 12% from year ago

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

China’s crude oil imports rose nearly 12% in May from a low base in a year earlier, although refiners were still battling high inventories with COVID-19 lockdowns and a slowing economy weighing on fuel demand last month.

The world’s top crude oil buyer imported 45.83 million tonnes last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday, equivalent to 10.79 million barrels per day (bpd).

That compares to 10.5 million bpd in April and to a 2021 average of 10.3 million bpd. January-May imports were down 1.7% versus the same period last year at 217 million tonnes, or about 10.49 million bpd.

The data also showed refined oil product exports were at 3.27 million tonnes for May, down 40% from the previous year’s 5.41 million tonnes. Year-to-date exports were down 38.5%.

Despite record export margins spurred by global demand recovery and disrupted Russian supplies, China has curbed its fuel exports - especially of diesel and gasoline - maintaining a broad policy implemented in late 2021 to limit excessive domestic refining.

US oil to rise into $121.54-$123.65 range

China issued 4.5 million tonnes of quotas for refined fuel exports this week, sources told Reuters, a top-up to the first issue of quotas for 2022, to ease high domestic inventories as local demand was dented by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Natural gas imports - via both pipelines and as liquefied natural gas (LNG)- last month were 9.07 million tones, down from May last year.

Imports for the first five months were down 9.3% to 44.91 million tonnes.

The fall was mostly driven by China’s declining LNG imports, forecast to fall by as much as 19% this year due to waning domestic consumption for the super-chilled fuel.

China’s crude oil imports

Comments

1000 characters

China May crude oil imports edge up 12% from year ago

Economic Survey 2021-22: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to unveil report card shortly

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Export industry: Raw materials now exempt from taxes

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Alvi appoints Ahad Cheema as adviser to PM Shehbaz on establishment

Oil sticks near three-month highs despite China lockdowns

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Palm falls for second day as Indonesia prepares to accelerate exports

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

Read more stories