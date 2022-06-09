Sindh LG polls: 946 candidates elected unopposed

KARACHI: At least 946 candidates from 14 districts have been elected unopposed in the first phase of the local government polls in Sindh. According to details, 946 candidates have been elected unopposed from 14 districts of Sindh in the first phase of the local body elections in Sindh.

Data issued by the ECP shows that a total of 96 candidates from Kashmore Kandhkot, 70 from Qambar Shahdadkot, 135 from Jacobabad, 94 from Shikarpur, and 11 from Larkana, 65 from Mirpur Khas and 65 candidates from Umerkot have been elected unopposed.

Moreover, 18 candidates from Tharparkar, 34 from Sukkur, 48 from Ghotki, 67 from Khairpur, 105 from Shaheed Benazirabad, and 48 from Noshero Feroz and 87 candidates from Sanghar have been elected unopposed.

Among the 946; 135 have been elected as Chairman, and Vice-Chairman, while the election will be contested on the remaining 752 Chairman and Vice-Chairman Seats. While 107 out of 794 district council seats have been filled unopposed, the remaining will be decided via elections while 622 seats out of a total of 3548 general ward counselors have been filled unopposed.

The polling for the first phase of the local body election in Sindh will be held on June 26, 2022. The government has ordered deploying rangers to maintain the law and order situation in the local body elections.