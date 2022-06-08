ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
ASL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
AVN 72.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.62%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TPLP 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.64%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.39%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9 (0.22%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 134.1 (0.91%)
KSE100 41,553 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,877 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Usyk-Joshua rematch ‘most likely’ on August 20: promoter

AFP 08 Jun, 2022

KYIV: Reigning world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will “most likely” face off in a rematch with Britain’s Anthony Joshua on August 20, Usyk’s promoter told AFP on Wednesday.

“This date is the most likely,” Oleksandr Krasyuk said of the potential date for the much-anticipated bout.

Usyk defeated then WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua last September by a unanimous decision in London.

Joshua immediately voiced his readiness to face Usyk again.

Krasyuk said the fight would most likely be somewhere in “the Middle East” without elaborating.

He added that an official announcement on the bout was due next week by boxing organisations whose belts are at stake.

Usyk, 35, returned to Ukraine to “defend my home” when Russia invaded on February 24.

He left the war-torn country again in March to begin preparations for the rematch.

Usyk was one of several top Ukrainian sports personalities who said they would resist Russia’s invasion.

Former world lightweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist Vasiliy Lomachenko also returned to help defend his hometown near the southern port city of Odessa.

Anthony Joshua Oleksandr Usyk

Comments

1000 characters

Usyk-Joshua rematch ‘most likely’ on August 20: promoter

World Bank approves $258mn funding to support Pakistan's healthcare sector

After record low, rupee gains against US dollar in inter-bank market

Govt decides to abolish taxes on raw materials for export industries

FY23: World Bank projects economic slowdown in Pakistan, says growth will be 4%

22 killed as passenger van plunges into ravine near Killa Saifullah

Oil prices advance despite US inventory rise

PIA restores flight operations to Kuala Lumpur

Nadal undergoes foot treatment ahead of Wimbledon

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

Read more stories