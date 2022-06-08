President approves NEC reconstitution

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the reconstitution of the National Economic Council (NEC) under Article 156 of the Constitution.

The prime minister will be the chairman of the NEC while the chief ministers of all the provinces will be the members.

From the federal side, the members include Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, and Communications Minister Asad Mehmood.

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

The names of Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari (Punjab), Senator Nisar Khuhro (Sindh), Taimur Saleem Jhagra (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), and Noor Muhammad Damar (Balochistan) have been approved for the NEC.

The deputy chairman Planning Commission, secretary Finance, secretary Economic Affairs, and secretary Planning Division will attend the meetings on special invitation.

