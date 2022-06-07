ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,568 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lavrov in Turkey for talks on Ukraine grain exports

AFP 07 Jun, 2022

ANKARA: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a two-day visit to Turkey on Tuesday for talks on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine, which have been stalled by Moscow’s offensive.

The plane carrying Lavrov landed at the airport in the Turkish capital Ankara, an AFP photographer saw.

This is Lavrov’s second trip to Turkey after meeting his Turkish and Ukrainian counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu and Dmytro Kuleba in Antalya on March 10.

At the request of the United Nations, Turkey has offered its services to escort maritime convoys from Ukrainian ports, despite the presence of mines – some of which have been detected near the Turkish coast.

Lavrov is accompanied by a military delegation.

At the heart of the negotiations is the opening of a security corridor to ship Ukrainian grain – cereals and wheat in particular – blocked in the war-torn country’s ports.

Turkey’s Agriculture Minister Vahit Kirisci hinted that Ankara and Kyiv reached an agreement for the purchase of cereals 25 percent below the market price, local media reported.

Russia’s Lavrov cancels Serbia trip after countries close airspace

“But they (Ukrainians) have a dilemma about security and export. They want us to be the arbitrator here as Turkey. Negotiations continue under the auspices of the UN,” he was quoted as saying.

In a phone call last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow was ready to work with Ankara to free up maritime shipping blocked during the war.

Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and Western sanctions have disrupted supplies of wheat and other commodities from the two countries, fuelling concerns about the risk of shortages and hunger around the world.

Russia and Ukraine produce 30 percent of the global wheat supply.

Dozens of container ships are blocked in Ukrainian ports surrounded by Russian forces, choking off exports of wheat, sunflower oil and other foodstuffs, as well as fertiliser for crops.

Black Sea navigation has also been hampered by mines placed by both Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Sergei Lavrov Ukraine grain exports Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Lavrov in Turkey for talks on Ukraine grain exports

IMF urges countries to support vulnerable, avoid blanket subsidies

Budget to focus on fiscal consolidation and sustaining growth: Miftah Ismail

Heavy oil payments: Rupee drops to record low, closes at 202.83 in inter-bank market

World Bank slashes 2022 global growth forecast to 2.9%

British Airways temporarily suspends Pakistan operations

German FM cuts short Pakistan visit after testing positive for Covid-19

Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram hit by outage

Two militants killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Govt restores Saturday holiday in government offices

EU countries, lawmakers clinch deal on single mobile charging port, Apple impacted

Read more stories