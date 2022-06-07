PUASA urges govt not to extend tenure of VC

LAHORE: Punjab University Academic Staff Association and the syndicate members on Monday said that the government should not extend the tenure of the vice chancellor which is going to be expire on June 7, 2022.

In a joint press statement secretary PUASA Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi and syndicate members Dr Muhammad Islam and Dr Sardar Asghar said that the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor Punjab University, Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar as the term of the Vice Chancellor expires on June7, 2022. According to the University Calendar and the verdict of the Lahore High Court in 2016, extension in the tenure of the Vice Chancellor is not possible.

