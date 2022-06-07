ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
ASL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.49%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.81%)
GTECH 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.54%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.7%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.88%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
TPL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.14%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.19%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 55.6 (1.37%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 255.3 (1.76%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 262.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,868 Increased By 134.6 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PUASA urges govt not to extend tenure of VC

Recorder Report 07 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab University Academic Staff Association and the syndicate members on Monday said that the government should not extend the tenure of the vice chancellor which is going to be expire on June 7, 2022.

In a joint press statement secretary PUASA Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi and syndicate members Dr Muhammad Islam and Dr Sardar Asghar said that the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor Punjab University, Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar as the term of the Vice Chancellor expires on June7, 2022. According to the University Calendar and the verdict of the Lahore High Court in 2016, extension in the tenure of the Vice Chancellor is not possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore High Court Dr Muhammad Islam Dr Sardar Asghar Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi

Comments

1000 characters

PUASA urges govt not to extend tenure of VC

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Read more stories