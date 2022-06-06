ANL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
ASC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
ASL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.95%)
AVN 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FNEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.06%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
MLCF 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.96%)
PACE 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.32%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
TPL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.55%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.87%)
UNITY 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.31%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
BR100 4,111 Increased By 44 (1.08%)
BR30 14,737 Increased By 198.4 (1.36%)
KSE100 41,536 Increased By 221.4 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,841 Increased By 107.7 (0.68%)
Japan’s Nikkei climbs to two-month peak as energy shares rally

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a two-month closing high on Monday, as energy stocks rallied on stronger oil prices and tech names recovered, while gains in US stock futures and Chinese equities also lent support.

The Nikkei closed 0.56% higher at 27,915.89, after starting the session lower at 27,523.95 following a tech-led sell-off on Wall Street at the end of last week.

Tech was the only sector on the Nikkei that closed lower. It settled down 0.07% but was sharply off morning lows.

Japan’s Nikkei set to snap four sessions of gains on growth worries

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron swung to a 1.55% gain, while peer Advantest advanced 0.55%. Energy was by far the best performing sector, soaring 3.21%.

Idemitsu Kosan and ENEOS gained 5.41% and 4.76%, respectively. Of the Nikkei’s 225 component stocks, 130 advanced versus 86 that fell and nine that were flat.

The broader Topix gained 0.31% to 1,939.11.

US Nasdaq futures gained 0.75%, after the index lost 2.67% on Friday as a strong US jobs report raised fears of very aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening.

S&P 500 futures signalled a 0.6% rebound, following a 1.63% slide for the stock benchmark on Friday.

“There’re still not enough trading catalysts to send the Nikkei above 28,000, and with the US CPI data due this week, the topside is heavy,” said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Among other notable gainers on the Nikkei, Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing rose 2.77% and Nintendo advanced 0.77%.

Travel stocks got a boost from expectations for a restart to the government’s GoTo Travel campaign.

Airline ANA Holdings rose 2.92% and travel agent H.I.S. added 3.29%.

