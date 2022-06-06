ANL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.02%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.79%)
AVN 73.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.01%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.81%)
GTECH 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.17%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PRL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 28.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.81%)
TELE 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
TPL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.5%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.51%)
TREET 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
TRG 77.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.2%)
UNITY 20.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.54%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 45.8 (1.13%)
BR30 14,754 Increased By 215.7 (1.48%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 271.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 15,869 Increased By 134.9 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei reverses early losses on tech recovery; energy shares rally

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average eked out small gains erasing earlier losses on Monday, helped by a turn up in US stock futures and a rise in Chinese equities, while energy stocks rallied on higher oil prices.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.30% to 27,844.26 by the midday break, after starting the session down at 27,523.95 on tech-led losses on Wall Street from the end of last week.

Tech was still Nikkei’s worst performing sub sector, down 0.27%, but stocks including chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron swung to a 1.15% gain by the break.

Energy was by far the best performing sub sector, soaring 2.54%, with Idemitsu Kosan and ENEOS gaining 3.47% and 3.23%, respectively. The broader Topix added 0.1%.

US Nasdaq futures gained 0.65% on Monday, after the index lost 2.67% on Friday as a strong US jobs report raised fears of very aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening. S&P 500 futures signalled a 0.48% rebound, following a 1.63% slide for the stock benchmark.

Other notable gainers on the Nikkei included Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing, rising 1.47%, and Nintendo advancing 0.73%.

Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing boost; US jobs data in focus

Travel stocks got a boost from expectations for a restart to the government’s GoTo Travel campaign, with airline ANA Holdings rising 2.66% and travel agent H.I.S. up 2.15%.

Japan’s Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei reverses early losses on tech recovery; energy shares rally

Brent climbs above $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee crosses 199 against US dollar again

FO summons Indian diplomat to condemn Nupur Sharma’s comments

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

Gold inches higher as US Treasury yields slip, rate-hike bets weigh

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

Economy: PM for ‘grand dialogue’

PTI rejects PM’s offer

Read more stories