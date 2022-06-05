Security cell for foreigners set up in CPO

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Saturday decided to set up a foreigners’ security cell in the Central Police Office (CPO). The District Foreign Security Cell (DFSC) will be headed by additional superintendent operations under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations.

It was decided in a meeting held in CPO under the chairmanship of IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. Senior officers of the city police also attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that steps are taken following the Ministry of Interior’s directions regarding the security of Chinese/foreign nationals.

Necessary coordination will be done with the Foreign Office and the law enforcement agencies. It was decided to apply all the Standard Operating Procedures for non-China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security projects on the pattern of the CPEC security.

Similarly, Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and the Security Division will audit the security arrangements periodically. The capital police will engage the services of Chinese-speaking young Pakistani men and women to assist the Chinese living in non-CPEC projects and working for other private companies.

