BankIslami sponsors World Islamic Finance Forum 2022

KARACHI: BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institution, proudly sponsored the prestigious, annual World Islamic Finance Forum 2022 (WIFF) as their exclusive gold banking partners.

The two-day conference, held in Karachi on the 30th and 31st of May, was organised by IBA CEIF in the spirit of bringing together the best researchers, academicians, leading Islamic bankers, Shariah scholars and prominent personalities representing global financial institutions.

Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO, BankIslami was part of the panel discussion titled “Implementing Industry Vision”. Mufti Irshad Ahmed, Chairman, Shariah Board BankIslami Limited was also a panellist at one of the sessions held at the conference.

Among the main objectives of the WIFF 2022 was to acknowledge enhancement through the participation of academia and industry professionals. The desired outcome was to bridge the gap between academia and industry with the use of focused research that can be put into practice.

The conference invited research papers and case studies to impart Islamic finance knowledge via real-life examples. The main themes of the research papers and case studies included; Islamic social finance, Islamic crowd funding, Islamic finance and principles of responsible banking, women’s participation in Islamic finance, Green Economy, Digital currency and Islamic finance, Islamic microfinance, Agribusiness, Sharia governance framework, and more.

