ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BankIslami sponsors World Islamic Finance Forum 2022

Press Release 05 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institution, proudly sponsored the prestigious, annual World Islamic Finance Forum 2022 (WIFF) as their exclusive gold banking partners.

The two-day conference, held in Karachi on the 30th and 31st of May, was organised by IBA CEIF in the spirit of bringing together the best researchers, academicians, leading Islamic bankers, Shariah scholars and prominent personalities representing global financial institutions.

Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO, BankIslami was part of the panel discussion titled “Implementing Industry Vision”. Mufti Irshad Ahmed, Chairman, Shariah Board BankIslami Limited was also a panellist at one of the sessions held at the conference.

Among the main objectives of the WIFF 2022 was to acknowledge enhancement through the participation of academia and industry professionals. The desired outcome was to bridge the gap between academia and industry with the use of focused research that can be put into practice.

The conference invited research papers and case studies to impart Islamic finance knowledge via real-life examples. The main themes of the research papers and case studies included; Islamic social finance, Islamic crowd funding, Islamic finance and principles of responsible banking, women’s participation in Islamic finance, Green Economy, Digital currency and Islamic finance, Islamic microfinance, Agribusiness, Sharia governance framework, and more.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BankIslami BankIslami sponsors World Islamic Finance Forum 2022 IBA CEIF

Comments

1000 characters

BankIslami sponsors World Islamic Finance Forum 2022

Tier-1 integration: FBR unveils list of 113 unregistered retailers

Utility cos/agencies: ECC allows release of Rs37.33bn to PPOD for clearance of dues

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

President asks PM to reconsider electoral, accountability bills

Ogra raises gas prices up to 45pc

Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

PM seeks plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within 24hrs

KSA to host 4th OIC moot on mediation today

Thar Coal Block-I power plant: CM launches mega water project to facilitate IPP

Read more stories