Three women among four killed in Chakesar Mountains fire in Shangla

PESHAWAR: Four people died after a fire broke out in Chakesar Mountains in Shangla on Saturday. As per details, were among those killed in the incident.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Masood Khan, the deceased include three women and a child.

Forestry department footage of the blaze shared media shows grass and trees ablaze, with volunteers trying to prevent it from spreading.

District disaster management authority spokesperson Inamullah Khan told media that a Rescue 1122 team and revenue department staff had reached the area to douse the fire while more teams were on the way.

“Forest, revenue and rescue staff making efforts to extinguish the fire,” he said.

The spokesperson said the fire had erupted in some bushes and spread to engulf a larger area. He added that the bodies of the victims were taken to the basic health unit in Chakesar’s Gunangar area.

Separately, Shangla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziaur Rehman said that he had directed relevant staff, including Rescue 1122 and forest department staff, to reach the affected area and begin relief efforts.

