Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

Recorder Report 03 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Thursday stated that terms and conditions of $ 2.3 billion deposits have been agreed with the Chinese.

Alarm bells: SBP-held foreign currency reserves fall to $9.72bn

The finance minister tweeted that “the terms and conditions for refinancing of RMB 15 billion deposit by Chinese banks (about US$ 2.3 billion) have been agreed. Inflow is expected shortly after some routine approvals from both sides. This will help shore up our foreign exchange reserves.”

