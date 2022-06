KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (June 02, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alpha Capital Avanceon Limited 5 79.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5 79.00 Foundation Sec. Pak Oilfields 745,000 399.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 745,000 399.00 B&B Sec. Power Cement Limited 150,000 5.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 5.35 Sherman Sec Searle Company Ltd. 100,000 101.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 101.00 A.H.M. Sec. Thatta Cement Co. 1,860,000 15.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,860,000 15.50 Topline Sec. The Organic Meat 110,000 23.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 110,000 23.05 D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 10,000,000 27.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 27.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 12,965,005 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022