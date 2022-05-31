ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Nikkei closes lower in range-bound trade on economic outlook caution

Reuters 31 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index closed lower in see-saw trade on Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the losses amid caution over the global economic outlook.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.33% lower at 27,279.80, after swinging between small gains and losses.

“Japanese market rose on Monday following US market’s rally late on Friday. But, investors were not aggressive enough to make further bets today,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index closes lower

The Nikkei had touched its highest in more than a month on Monday after Shanghai announced stimulus measures and a decision to ease a city-wide lockdown. The broader Topix lost 0.51% to 1,912.67.

Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said ongoing lack of supplies and rising commodity prices was also making investors cautious. “If China’s economy will reopen, demand will increase, which means rise in energy prices will continue (to rise).”

Tokyo Electron fell 1.29% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Phone company KDDI lost 1.41% and robot maker Fanuc fell 0.99%.

Oil explorers jumped 5.93% and were the top gainers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes. Inpex advanced 6.20% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei, followed by auto maker Subaru, which rose 4.45%.

There were 61 advancers on the Nikkei index against 158 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 2.33 billion, compared to the average of 1.27 billion in the past 30 days.

Tokyo stocks

