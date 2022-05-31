ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza International Cup

APP 31 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan athletes have excelled in the 2nd Imam Reza International Cup Tournament in Mashhad, Iran, winning two silver medals in the event.

According to information shared here by Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), Sharoz Khan and Abdul Mueed claimed silver medals in the events of high jump and 400m race, respectively.

Maj-Gen Muhammad Akram Sahi (retd), President of AFP and Muhammad Zafar, Secretary General congratulated the wining athletes and entire Pakistan’s athletics family on the achievement.

Imam Reza International Cup Tournament Sharoz Khan Abdul Mueed Muhammad Zafar

