ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO’s support for Ukraine is unbreakable, Spanish PM Sanchez says

Reuters 31 May, 2022

MADRID: NATO’s support for Ukraine is unbreakable and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not achieve his objectives in the country his forces invaded on Feb. 24, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

The war in Ukraine and the applications by Finland and Sweden to join the defensive alliance that it has triggered are set to dominate a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that Sanchez will host in Madrid over June 28-30.

“Supporting Ukraine with determination is the only way to ensure that the Europe and the world we have built has a certain future,” the prime minister told an event marking the 40th anniversary of Spain’s NATO membership.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the same event that the “cold blast of conflict” would overshadow the historic summit.

Germany agrees $107bn fund to modernise military in face of Russia threat

Ukrainian forces were battling on Monday to hold on to the ruined city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk province, which has become the focus of Moscow’s offensive as it tries to take control of the eastern Donbas region, one of Putin’s war aims.

Finland and Sweden have formally applied to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, reversing generations of military non-alignment.

But Turkey has objected to the Nordic countries joining, holding up a deal that would allow for a historic enlargement of the alliance.

In Madrid on Monday, Stoltenberg said the Spanish NATO conference would also address the threat from its southern flank.

“I hope that the Madrid conference gives us a chance for a step forward to confront the challenges of the south. The instability in the south is dangerous for the whole of NATO,” he said in an interview with Spanish radio COPE.

Vladimir Putin NATO Pedro Sanchez Jens Stoltenberg RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

NATO’s support for Ukraine is unbreakable, Spanish PM Sanchez says

Pakistan wants investment, not loans from China: PM Shehbaz

President Alvi appoints Baligh-ur-Rehman as Governor Punjab

PM Shehbaz to leave for Turkey tomorrow on 3-day visit

Next price hike in petroleum products before June 30: Khurram Dastgir

Against USD: Rupee strengthens in inter-bank market, closes at 199.06

India's imports of cheap Russian crude surge since Ukraine invasion

Imran Khan asks Supreme Court to monitor Sharif family's cases

Pakistan’s IT exports to surpass $3 billion this year: Amin-ul- Haque

KSE-100 crosses 43,000 after fourth successive positive finish

Saudi Arabia may raise July crude oil prices for Asia

Read more stories