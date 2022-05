PARIS: Jessica Pegula came back from a set down to beat Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu and reach her second straight Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday.

American 11th seed Pegula battled to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory to set up a meeting with either world number one Iga Swiatek or Chinese youngster Zheng Qinwen.

Pegula has enjoyed a strong season, having also reached the Australian Open quarter-finals and finished runner-up at the Madrid Open.