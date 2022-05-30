Imran Khan asks Supreme Court to monitor Sharif family's cases

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday asked the Supreme Court to monitor the corruption cases of the Sharif family, Aaj News reported.

"It is the responsibility of the lawyers' community and our judiciary to uphold the rule of law in the country. I, therefore, ask the Supreme Court to personally monitor the corruption cases of the Sharif family," Imran Khan said while addressing a lawyers' convention in Peshawar.

He said that the law should be equal for everyone. "And if you cannot apprehend the big criminals, then please release those who have been rotting in jails for years for small burglaries."

Imran said that the current political milieu of the country was posing a real challenge for the judiciary as well as the lawyers in the country.

"I, therefore, want the lawyer's community to support me as they and the judiciary as a whole play an important role in saving the country," he said.

He reiterated that PTI's government was not removed on the charges of corruption.

He said that his government had put the country's economy back on track, adding that in the last two years, Pakistan's GDP grew by more than 5 percent.

"The country grew economically by 5.6% in 2021 and 6% in 2022," said Khan, adding that the country achieved record tax collection targets during his tenure.

Criticising the recent hike in oil prices, the PTI chief said that the "slaves of the US" conceded to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) pressure. "The situation could have been avoided by purchasing cheap oil from Russia," he said.

"India — which is a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) country — bought oil from Russia at lower prices and reduced the petroleum prices in its country while our government increased the prices."

Referring to the government's decision to launch a crackdown against PTI workers during the "Azadi March" last week, Khan said that the party has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

"Tomorrow, we will submit our case in the SC for a hearing," he said.

"I did not want chaos in the country. PTI will now take to the streets with preparations and planning," he added.