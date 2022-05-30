ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic says being No. 1 ‘best and worst’ after reaching quarters

AFP 30 May, 2022

PARIS: Novak Djokovic said that being world number one can be the “best and worst” thing after setting up a possible French Open quarter-final against old rival Rafael Nadal on Sunday.

The reigning champion, bidding to equal Nadal’s men’s record of 21 Grand Slam titles, eased to a 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 victory in his last-16 tie against 15th seed Diego Schwartzman.

He has spent a record-breaking 371 weeks as the ATP number one, but says that can make matches more difficult.

“Being number one is the best and worst thing about being number one,” Djokovic said. “I have been blessed to be number one that many weeks throughout my career.

“That was always the highest goal beginning of every season, particularly being in the era with (Roger) Federer, Nadal, the guys that are greats of the game. So of course that makes the success even bigger.

“On the other hand, the downside of being number one is that you are always being chased by everyone else that wants to dethrone you and wants to win against you in every single match, regardless of the size or category of the tournament.”

Djokovic is playing in a major tournament for the first time this year after being deported from the Australian Open, where Nadal won his 21st Slam, over his Covid vaccination status.

Novak Djokovic French Open Rafael Nadal

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic says being No. 1 ‘best and worst’ after reaching quarters

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Russian oil embargo: EU mulls compromise to break deadlock

Water talks: Pak team leaves for India

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Increase in POL products’ prices: Pasha says: ‘Well, better late than never’

Discontinuation of special power tariff: Apparel textile sector warns govt of grave implications

PM reaches out to people in Hazara, a former PML-N stronghold

Qureshi terms leaked audio tape ‘fake’

Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board

Read more stories