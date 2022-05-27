Navy seizes huge cache of drugs in North Arabian Sea

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Ship DEHSHAT in collaboration with PN air units seized approximately 4,500 kg of drugs in North Arabian Sea. While undertaking maritime security operations, PNS DEHSHAT intercepted the suspicious dhow and recovered large cache of drugs that valued approximately 6.7 million dollars in international market.

The successful operation by Pakistan Navy in seizure of huge quantity of narcotics is a testimony to the fact that Pakistan Navy remains committed to fulfill national and international obligations maintaining good order at sea. Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter any illegal activity and safeguard its maritime borders.

The successful execution of anti-narcotics operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zone of Pakistan.

