Syngenta partners with HBL to nurture, transform agriculture

Press Release 27 May, 2022

KARACHI: Syngenta Pakistan Limited, a globally leading agriculture company specializing in crop protection, biologicals, seeds and other crop enhancement products, has recently signed an MOU with the largest financial institution in Pakistan Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to pioneer the most resourceful initiatives for the progress of Pakistan’s robust agriculture sector to create a broad-based impact. This strategic partnership is in line with Syngenta Pakistan’s farmer-centric vision: “One Team, One Dream, and Farmer Future” to build capacity and transform the farmer community’ quality of life.

Syngenta envisions enabling the farmers by creating an ecosystem that addresses all the pain points for the farmers. As an input manufacturing, R&D Company, that has 850+ Naya Savera franchises across the country, thousands of feet on the ground and an extremely solid grower connect, and Syngenta is well-positioned to help farmers create a sustainable future for themselves. Syngenta’s aim is to collaborate with partners who are truly dedicated to making farmers’ lives profitable. This partnership involves extending credit to Naya Savera franchises, with a futuristic vision of extending financing and related offerings to the growers.

Zeeshan Baig Country General Manager for Syngenta said that: Food security is a global crisis that requires us to think creatively and come up with solutions which increase farm yield and consequently improve growers’ profitability. We are very excited to announce this unique partnership with HBL which will also help us in improving the lives of our growers. Financial constraints faced by farmers in Pakistan are a key reason for low average farm yields in the country. With Syngenta HBL partnership coming to life, we will be in a unique position to enable growers make right decisions on the crop inputs and follow the best-in-class agronomy practices, resulting in significant yield improvements. We look forward to working with HBL and developing innovative lending and agronomy solutions for our growers.”

Irfan Qureshi Head of Transaction Banking at HBL stated that; “HBL with its widest branch network, has a great advantage in serving the rural regions, and reaching out to the remotest areas. It also has the highest share in micro-lending and thus makes the ideal partner for a nationwide venture with Syngenta. The leadership of HBL and Syngenta shares the common vision of improving the financial wellbeing of farmers to improve the Agri sector and contribution to Pakistan’s GDP.”

Several areas for collaboration have been identified and penned down during the formal MOU signing ceremony, where Syngenta was represented by Uzma Farooqui - Head of Finance and Tabbish Mahmood Head of Digital Services & Business Development, along with its finance team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

