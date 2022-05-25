ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Water shortage: IRSA issues another advisory

Mushtaq Ghumman 25 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In view of alarming situation and fearing massive decline in Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS), Indus River System Authority (IRSA) in another advisory has urged provinces to plan in advance the utilization of available supplies in the river system efficiently, cautiously & judiciously.

In a letter to all the concerned stakeholders on Tuesday, IRSA noted that the total Rim-Stations inflows, as of May 24, 2022, are recorded at 144,800 cubic feet (cfs) against total of 156,600 cfs on May 23, 2022; and 10-year average of 230,400 cfs, clearly depicting that the system has entered yet another dip as expected and intimated in the reference quoted supra.

According to Director (Operation) IRSA, Khalid Idris Rana, the current situation is due to peculiar weather conditions in the upper catchments of the rivers causing Skardu maximum temperatures to tumble from around 28°C on May 19, 2022 to around 16-21°C and sustaining there for the past 4-5 days.

“The ensuing low inflows have stressed the already almost empty storages with combined live storage of 0.191 MAF against 10-year average of 3.238 MAF and individual live storages as of May 24, 2022 of nil storage at Tarbela (dead level 1398 ft), meagre storage of 0.168 MAF at Mangla (1083 ft) and Chashma storage of 0.023 MAF (likely to touch nil storage in the next 24 hours),” he added.

According to water regulator, as Mangla level is already below spillway crest level of 1091 ft, the outflows through the powerhouse are also at the maximum capacity vis-à-vis the current low levels; resultantly, a massive dip is likely to hit the Indus Basin Irrigation System with lag-times of about 5-15 days to the provinces due to nil regulating/ augmenting capacity of the reservoirs.

Director Operations (IRSA) maintained that currently about 40-45% shortages are being distributed at the Rim-Stations, requesting provinces to plan in advance the utilization of available supplies in the river system efficiently, cautiously & judiciously during the dip, by placing of carefully estimated rationalised indents without any wastages, till improvement of water situation is seen in the first half of June 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

irsa water shortage Khalid Idris Rana

Comments

1000 characters

Water shortage: IRSA issues another advisory

Fears grow as IK says will defy ban on long march

KSA finalising extension of $3bn deposit

Auto financing facility tenor reduced by SBP

Bureaucracy for disbanding NAB

Election amendment bill to be tabled in NA

PM seeks plan aimed at boosting IT&T exports

UNSC for reversal of Taliban policies on women

Iran detains city mayor as building collapse kills 14

Ban on import of certain items: Decision taken to ease pressure on BoP, Senate body told

Investment in securities by directors, employees: AMCs must put in place policies and procedures: SECP

Read more stories