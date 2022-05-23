ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
APHC calls for shutdown tomorrow in IIOJK

INP 23 May, 2022

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for complete shutdown on Tuesday against the conviction of illegally detained Kashmiri leader Muhammad Yasin Malik in a false case by a court of India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown was fully supported by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, traders, civil society, students and other Hurriyat leaders and organisations.

In a highly reprehensible development, illegally detained JKLF chairman, Yasin Malik was convicted on Thursday in a manifestly dubious and motivated case, dating back to 2017, filed against him by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court had earlier also formally framed the charges against other APHC leaders, including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Salahuddin, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali and Rashid Engineer, who was a former so-called Assembly member.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the conviction of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik on concocted and politically motivated charges and appealed to the international community, the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to play their role in saving the life of illegally detained Kashmiri pro-freedom leader and getting him released from Indian prison.

