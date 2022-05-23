Hazara region: KPRA registers over 200 service providers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has registered over 200 service providers in Hazara region (Northern Region) of the province, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The registration drive launched for facilitation and tax acculturation in North Region, concluded in Naran on Friday. During the driv, service providers in Haripur, Mansehra, Balakot, Naran, Kaghan, Batakundi and Jalkhand were brought in the tax net while over 200 other identified potential tax payers would be brought in the tax net.

The KPRA teams provided instant registration facility to unregistered business owners associated with services sector in Haripur, Mansehra, Balakot, Naran, Kaghan, Batakundi and Jalkhand in 10-day drive conducted on the special directive of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah.

The USAID-KPRM provided assistance to KPRA to successfully conduct the drive in which inspectors, monitoring officers and facilitation officers of KPRA visited the business premises of potential taxpayers for awareness and providing instant registration facility at their doorsteps.

The KPRA team setup their mobile registration camp in Naran for the facilitation of the taxpayers, and the field teams visited the business premises of unregistered service providers and provided them registration on the spot along with providing information regarding the collection and administration of sales tax on services.

The team held meetings with the association of tent service providers in Mansehra and with Naran-Kaghan Hotel and Restaurants Association who assured the team their support and cooperation.

KPRA Additional Collector North Umer Arshad Khan thanked USAID-KPRM for assisting KPRA in successfully conducting the drive. He also appreciated the business community of North Region for cooperating with the teams of KPRA. “Our team is ready to provide every support to the taxpayers in matters relating to the collection of sales tax and monthly returns filing,” he said adding that the contribution of business community of North Region in KPRA’s annual revenue collection is encouraging and he hoped that the hospitality sector of the region will perform better than the last year. The Additional Collector North appreciated the efforts of KPRA registration team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022