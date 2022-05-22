Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023: German Consulate, Special Olympics Pakistan hold fundraising event

KARACHI: The German Consulate in Karachi in collaboration with Special Olympics Pakistan organised a fundraising event for special athletes participating in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

Talking to media persons, Birgit Nicole Kuhlmann - German Deputy Head of Mission hoped that Pakistani athletes would perform well in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

“We want to do something for the community and support Pakistan’s Olympics teams financially”, she said, adding that the German Consulate is happy that Pakistani players will be travelling to Berlin to participate in the Special Olympics World Games.

Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson Special Olympics Pakistan said that they are collecting funds for Pakistani athletes to send them to Berlin for Special Olympics World Games 2023.

“Some 87 athletes are participating in the games. Other crew members included coaching staff and others”, she informed.

She added athletes from across Pakistan will participate in the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022